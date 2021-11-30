NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Intuit Inc., down $42.36 to $652.30.
Entities affiliated with Mailchimp co-founder Dan Kurzius priced a secondary offering of shares of the TurboTax maker below their previous closing price.
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co., up 34 cents to $10.56.
Chatham Asset Management raised its offer to buy the communications company.
Moderna Inc., down $16.08 to $352.43.
The drug developer's CEO said current COVID-19 vaccines will likely be less effective against the omicron variant.
Lithia Motors Inc., up $7.69 to $291.33.
The auto dealership chain increased its stock buyback plan by $750 million.
Valero Energy Corp., down $1.23 to $66.94.
Crude oil and natural gas prices fell and weighed down energy stocks.
Bank of America Corp., down $1.12 to $44.47.
Bond yields fell significantly and weighed down banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.
TG Therapeutics Inc., down $8.16 to $15.20.
An FDA advisory committee will discuss a potential cancer treatment developed by the biopharmaceutical company.
Barnes & Noble Education Inc., down $1.86 to $7.02.
The operator of book stores on college campuses reported disappointing fiscal second-quarter financial results.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.