RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Ty Rowell had a season-high 24 points as California Baptist won its ninth consecutive home game, beating Southeast Missouri 84-68 on Tuesday night.
Rowell hit 6 of 9 3-pointers. He added six assists.
Daniel Akin had 17 points and 14 rebounds for California Baptist (9-3). Chance Hunter added 15 points and eight rebounds. Reed Nottage had 13 points.
Phillip Russell had 17 points for the Redhawks (5-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Chris Harris added 16 points. Eric Reed Jr. had 11 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
