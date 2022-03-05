BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Ty Rowell had a season-high 25 points as California Baptist topped Lamar 78-66 on Saturday.
Tre Armstrong had 11 points for California Baptist (17-14, 7-11 Western Athletic Conference). Taran Armstrong added 11 points and seven assists. Elijah Thomas had 10 points.
Lincoln Smith had 15 points for the Cardinals (2-27, 0-16), who have now lost 20 consecutive games. Jordyn Adams added 14 points. C.J. Roberts had 12 points.
The Lancers improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals for the season. California Baptist defeated Lamar 83-61 on Feb. 10.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
