NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Rose had a career-high 22 points as Fordham beat St. Thomas (MN) 84-78 on Monday night.
Antonio Daye Jr. had 17 points for Fordham (2-1). Chuba Ohams added 12 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Darius Quisenberry had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Anders Nelson had 29 points for the Tommies (1-2), who are transitioning from Division III and joining the Summit League for the 2021-22 season. Parker Bjorklund added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Riley Miller had 15 points.
