KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Columbus' Eloy Room had four saves and Tim Melia saved the only shot he faced as Sporting Kansas City and the Crew played to a scoreless tie in MLS play on a windy, rainy Saturday.
The Crew (2-3-3) outshot Sporting KC (2-6-1) 8-6 but had just one shot on goal.
The game was delayed nearly an hour with 15 minutes remaining because of lightning.
Both teams came in having lost three straight.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
