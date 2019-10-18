RENTON — Bradley McDougald is questionable, Lano Hill is out and the Seahawks are suddenly thin at safety.
That means the Seahawks have been preparing rookie Marquise Blair to potentially make his starting debut Sunday against Baltimore.
"I want him to kick butt, man," Carroll said. "I'm counting on him playing really good. He's a runner and a hitte.r He's shown that. I don't have any question about that. It's just, can he settle in, be comfortable with the calls and adjustments and all that stuff and just play good ball? There's no question about his ability. It's just getting acclimated."
McDougald has started 31 consecutive games for the Seahawks, including all six games this season as the strong safety. He has not practiced this week after first experiencing back spasms on Tuesday, Carroll said.
Hill has an elbow injury and will likely be sidelined for a couple weeks, Carroll said.
For now, the Seahawks have just three healthy safeties: Tedric Thompson and two rookies — Blair and Ugo Amadi.
They also have free safety Adrian Colbert on the practice squad. Colbert was on the 53-man roster for two weeks earlier this season, waived and then re-signed to the practice squad earlier this week.
A second-round pick out of Utah, Blair has appeared in four games this season, playing mostly on special teams. He was inactive against Arizona and the Los Angeles Rams.
Blair has played 12 total snaps on defense this season, including a career-high eight last Sunday at Cleveland.
Thompson has started four games at free safety this season, including the last three, with diving interceptions in the last two.
Carroll said last week that Blair was being specifically used as a free safety, and it's not immediately clear who would play strong safety if McDougald is unable to go Sunday.
"He's had a really good week of practice — he's had a ton of work because of the situation with the safeties," Carroll said of Blair. "He's as ready as he could possibly be at this point right now, so we're looking forward to having him out there — if that's the call."