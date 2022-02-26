TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ryan Rollins had 24 points as Toledo beat Miami (Ohio) 88-73 on Saturday.
Setric Millner Jr. had 18 points for Toledo (23-6, 15-3 Mid-American Conference). JT Shumate added 18 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. RayJ Dennis had 13 points. Ra'Heim Moss had a career-high 13 rebounds plus 10 points.
Dae Dae Grant had 24 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the RedHawks (12-17, 6-12). Isaiah Coleman-Lands added 15 points. Kamari Williams had 10 points.
Mekhi Lairy, the RedHawks' second leading scorer heading into the contest at 15 points per game, scored only 5 points. He made 20 percent from beyond the arc (1 of 5).
The Rockets improve to 2-0 against the RedHawks for the season. Toledo defeated Miami (Ohio) 75-72 on Jan. 11.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.