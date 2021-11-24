NASSAU (AP) — Ryan Rollins had a career-high 35 points as Toledo defeated Coastal Carolina 79-70 on Wednesday night.
Setric Millner Jr. had 15 points for Toledo (5-1). JT Shumate added 10 points. RayJ Dennis had six rebounds and six assists.
Essam Mostafa had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Chanticleers (2-2). Rudi Williams scored a career-high 20 points. Wilfried Likayi had 14 points.
Vince Cole, whose 12.0 points per game coming into the matchup ranked second on the Chanticleers, scored four points on 2-of-10 shooting.
