Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Roku Inc., down $32.25 to $112.46.
The video streaming company gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast and warned about persistent supply chain problems.
Exelixis Inc., up $1.22 to $19.56.
The drug developer reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.
Shake Shack Inc., down $3.11 to $72.07.
The burger chain reported weak fourth-quarter earnings and gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.
Redfin Corp., down $5.78 to $22.86.
The real estate broker gave investors a discouraging first-quarter forecast for net income.
Celanese Corp., down $8 to $144.25.
The chemical company is buying DuPont's Mobility & Materials business for $11 billion.
Bloomin’ Brands Inc., up $1.70 to $24.19.
The owner of Outback Steakhouse and other casual dining spots gave investors a solid profit forecast.
Appian Inc., up $6.37 to $55.65.
The business process management software provider gave Wall Street an encouraging earnings forecast.
Livent Corp., up 54 cents to $22.69.
The supplier of performance lithium compounds beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.