NICE, France (AP) — Former Tour de France runner-up Primoz Roglic won the Paris-Nice race for the first time while British rider Simon Yates clinched the eighth and final stage on Sunday after a fierce attack.
Yates accelerated up the Col d’Eze near Monaco and Roglic initially struggled, before standout teammate Wout van Aert, a specialist in classics, helped the Slovenian catch up enough for overall victory.
The 32-year-old Roglic, who has won the past three Spanish Vueltas but narrowly lost out in the 2020 Tour de France, finished 29 seconds ahead of Yates overall.
Roglic celebrated with his young son on the podium.
Colombian rider Daniel Martinez finished 2 minutes, 37 seconds behind Roglic in third spot overall.
Yates completed the eighth stage, a 116-kilometer (72-mile) route around the southern city of Nice, in a second under 2 hours, 53 minutes.
Van Aert and Roglic were both nine seconds behind him.
___
More AP sports coverage from Europe: https://apnews.com/hub/sports-europe and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.