ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Colby Rogers had a career-high 27 points as Siena topped Quinnipiac 85-76 on Sunday.
Rogers made 5 of 7 shots from 3-point range for the Saints (8-8, 5-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jackson Stormo had 17 points and four blocks. Anthony Gaines added 14 points and 14 rebounds. Jared Billups had 10 points.
Kevin Marfo had 16 points and 17 rebounds for the Bobcats (11-8, 6-5). Dezi Jones added 14 points. Matt Balanc had 13 points.
