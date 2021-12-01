BALTIMORE (AP) — Darnell Rogers registered 17 points as UMBC easily defeated Columbia 98-60 on Wednesday night.
Keondre Kennedy had 16 points for Maryland-Baltimore County (5-2). Nathan Johnson added 13 points. Jacob Boonyasith had seven rebounds.
Liam Murphy had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Lions (2-6), who have now lost four games in a row. Cameron Shockley-Okeke added 10 points. Eddie Turner III had 10 points.
Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa, who led the Lions in scoring entering the contest with 15 points per game, was held scoreless.
