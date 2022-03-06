BALTIMORE (AP) — Darnell Rogers had 23 points as Maryland-Baltimore County beat UMass Lowell 93-85 in overtime in the quarterfinals of the America East Conference tourney on Sunday.
Rogers hit 9 of 10 free throws. He added five steals.
After Allin Blunt tied the game with 35 seconds left in regulation, Max Brooks blocked a UMBC shot with 10 seconds to go but the River Hawks turned the ball over before getting off a winning attempt.
UMBC reeled off nine-straight points to break the game open in overtime.
Szymon Wojcik had 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Maryland-Baltimore County (17-13). Keondre Kennedy added 17 points. L.J. Owens had 13 points.
Blunt scored a career-high 33 points and had seven rebounds for the River Hawks (15-16). Ayinde Hikim tied a career high with 22 points and had seven rebounds. Brooks had 11 points.
___
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
