TORONTO (AP) — Roger Stone, one-time adviser to former U.S. President Donald Trump, has been named as a senior strategic adviser to assist the Ontario Party in the June provincial election in Canada.
In making the announcement, Ontario Party Leader Derek Sloan called Stone a friend and accomplished American conservative political strategist.
“Roger’s insights into campaign strategies designed to take back Ontario will be invaluable to our grassroots campaign going forward,” Sloan said in a news release.
Stone, a longtime Trump confidant, was convicted in 2019 of lying to the U.S. Congress. He was subsequently pardoned by Trump.
Founded in 2018, the Ontario Party is a conservative alternative to Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives.
Sloan, a former federal Conservative member of Parliament, ran for the party leadership in 2020 but lost. He was later removed from the Conservative party caucus.
He became Ontario Party leader in December 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.