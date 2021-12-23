Ramesh Ponnuru’s column “What the Supreme Court would gain if it reverses Roe v. Wade” [Dec. 15, Opinion] is disturbing because it is academic in the worst sense of that term. It is completely blind to the actual, lived experiences of American women.
Ponnuru argues that Roe “undermined the court’s legitimacy by dragging it into a partisan mire.” In his opinion, by reversing Roe the court would gain, i.e. re-establish, legitimacy as a strict interpreter of the Constitution. Throughout his column Ponnuru refuses to consider women as human beings who have an inherent right to self-determination, including their sexual and reproductive experiences. He reduces them to pawns in an abstract debate about what constitutes a “legitimate” interpretation of the Constitution. As such, his argument is egregiously immoral.
Ponnuru denounces employing “evolving standards of decency” in court deliberations. He would thus presumably approve the court’s 1857 Dred Scott ruling that the Constitution legitimately denies citizenship to Black people. Subsequent decisions, bolstered by moral reasoning, eventually overturned that ruling. So with Roe, a ruling granting women complete liberty and autonomy in their lives.
What matters is not what the court would “gain” in overturning Roe, it is what women would lose.
Michael W. Shurgot, Seattle
