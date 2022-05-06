When I became pregnant, I knew it was an enormous responsibility that I chose with eyes wide open. Today, our adult children are our greatest sources of pride. Much of this stems from the fact that I had choices about my reproductive decisions. How different would things have been if those choices had been severely restricted?
My religion taught that life begins at conception. Our Constitution includes an equally sacred tenet: freedom of, or from, religion. Our individual beliefs cannot be forced on others, no matter how virtuous we think they are. The ethical choice is not always the obvious one.
An individual’s reproductive decisions should not be diminished. Forced birth doesn’t guarantee a child’s life. It doesn’t promote a sense of security or liberty from oppression. It can’t promise joy. The right to choose is what makes all the difference. Without it, freedom itself has no meaning.
Teresa Mosteller, Seattle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.