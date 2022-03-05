FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — James Moors scored at the basket with just under a minute to play to give Colorado State the lead and Kendle Moore added two free throws as the Rams beat Boise State, 71-68 on Saturday night.
David Roddy had 23 points Moore had 19 points for Colorado State (24-4, 14-4 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Isaiah Stevens added 12 points and seven assists.
Abu Kigab had 15 points and five assists for the Broncos (24-7, 15-3), whose five-game winning streak was broken. Marcus Shaver Jr. added 13 points. Max Rice had 11 points.
The Rams improve to 2-0 against the Broncos for the season. Colorado State defeated Boise State 77-74 on Feb. 13.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
