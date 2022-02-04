FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — David Roddy scored 22 points and hit a jumper with nine seconds left to lift Colorado State to a 58-57 win over San Diego State on Friday night.
On the subsequent possession for the Aztecs, James Moors blocked a layup by Matt Bradley to clinch the victory for the Rams.
Roddy’s go-ahead jumper came after Lamont Butler hit a 3-pointer to give San Diego State a 57-56 lead with 14 seconds remaining.
John Tonje had 16 points for Colorado State (17-3, 7-3 Mountain West Conference).
Matt Bradley tied a season high with 27 points for the Aztecs (12-6, 4-3).
The Rams evened the season series against the Aztecs. San Diego State defeated then-No. 20 Colorado State 79-49 on Jan. 8.
