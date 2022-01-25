FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — David Roddy had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Colorado State defeated Nevada 77-66 on Tuesday night.
Isaiah Stevens had 16 points for Colorado State (16-1, 6-1 Mountain West Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Chandler Jacobs added 14 points.
Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 23 points for the Wolf Pack (9-8, 3-3). Grant Sherfield added 16 points. Will Baker had 11 points and nine rebounds.
