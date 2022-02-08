RENO, Nev. (AP) — David Roddy scored 29 points as Colorado State beat Nevada 82-72 on Tuesday night.
Kendle Moore added 22 points for the Rams.
Roddy made 11 of 14 shots. He added eight rebounds.
Isaiah Stevens had 13 points for Colorado State (18-3, 8-3 Mountain West Conference). James Moors added four assists.
Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored a career-high 36 points for the Wolf Pack (9-13, 3-8), who have now lost six games in a row. Grant Sherfield added 11 points and seven assists.
Colorado State defeated Nevada 77-66 on Jan. 25.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.