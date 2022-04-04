DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies selected the contract of left-hander Ty Blach in a series of moves Monday.
The team also moved right-hander Peter Lambert to the injured list with inflammation in his forearm and placed lefty Ryan Rolison on the 60-day injured list due to a strained shoulder.
Colorado opens the season Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers with Denver native Kyle Freeland getting the start.
Blach posted a 4.00 ERA over five appearances this spring. He struck out six, walked none and allowed two homers.
The 31-year-old, who also grew up in Denver, was picked by San Francisco in the fifth round of the 2012 amateur draft. He was 15-19 over parts of four seasons with the Giants and 1-3 in a stint with Baltimore.
Blach's last appearance in the majors was Sept. 10, 2019, with the Orioles.
