HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Dylan Rock and Trevor Werner hit three-run homers and second-seeded Texas A&M rallied to defeat 11th-seeded Alabama 12-8 on Friday night to advance to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament.
The Aggies (37-17) trailed 6-1 before Rock's blast to left field. Texas A&M took the lead with a three-run sixth, highlighted by Kole Kaler's two-run single and then Werner pushed the lead to 11-6 with his shot.
Alabama plays Florida in a loser-out game early Saturday while A&M plays the winner of that game Saturday night.
Caden Rose, who had three hits and drove in a pair of runs, helped Alabama (31-26) to the early lead.
Rock finished with four RBIs and Kaler and Werner had three each to help the Aggies overcome five errors.
