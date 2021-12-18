SAN DIEGO (AP) — Toni Rocak had 10 points and 11 rebounds to lift UC San Diego to a 93-52 win over Division III-member Cal Tech on Saturday.
Francis Nwaokorie had 12 points for UC San Diego (6-4), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Lunden Taylor added 11 points.
UC San Diego led 53-25 at halftime, a season best, and distributed 21 assists; also a season high.
Chase Pagon had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Beavers. Spencer Schneider added 10 points and nine rebounds.
