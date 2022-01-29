SAN DIEGO (AP) — Toni Rocak had 20 points as UC San Diego beat Cal State Bakersfield 83-75 on Saturday night.
Rocak hit 12 of 13 free throws. He added seven rebounds.
Bryce Pope had 19 points for UC San Diego (9-11, 3-6 Big West Conference), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Francis Nwaokorie added 17 points. Jake Killingsworth had 14 points.
Justin Edler-Davis scored a season-high 22 points and had 11 rebounds for the Roadrunners (6-9, 1-5). David Walker scored a career-high 20 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.