COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Orlando Robinson had 26 points as Fresno State easily defeated Air Force 65-40 on Tuesday night.
Robinson made 10 of 11 free throws.
Isaiah Hill had 15 points for Fresno State (17-10, 7-7 Mountain West Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak.
Jake Heidbreder had 14 points for the Falcons (10-16, 3-12), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. Lucas Moerman added three blocks.
A.J. Walker, who led the Falcons in scoring heading into the contest with 15 points per game, was held scoreless. He failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 5).
___
___
