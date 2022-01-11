FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Orlando Robinson had a season-high 31 points plus 12 rebounds as Fresno State extended its home win streak to eight games, easily defeating San Jose State 79-59 on Tuesday night.
Anthony Holland scored a career-high 20 points and had 11 rebounds for Fresno State (11-4, 1-1 Mountain West Conference). Leo Colimerio added eight rebounds.
Trey Anderson had 18 points for the Spartans (7-6, 0-1). Omari Moore added 11 points.
