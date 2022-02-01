SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Orlando Robinson had 18 points to lead five Fresno State players in double figures and the Bulldogs romped past San Jose State 73-43 on Tuesday night.
Jordan Campbell, Junior Ballard, Isaiah Hill and Leo Colimerio added 11 points apiece for the Bulldogs (15-6, 5-3 Mountain West).
Omari Moore had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Spartans (7-13, 0-8), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. Trey Anderson added 10 points. San Jose State scored a season-low 20 points before halftime.
Fresno State also San Jose State 79-59 on Jan. 11.
