PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tyler Robertson had 19 points as Portland narrowly defeated Alcorn State 62-58 on Saturday.
Chris Austin had 16 points for Portland (2-1). Moses Wood added 14 points.
Byron Joshua had 20 points for the Braves (0-3). Dominic Brewton added 10 points and seven rebounds. Keondre Montgomery had six rebounds.
Lenell Henry, the Braves' leading scorer heading into the matchup at 11.0 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 7).
