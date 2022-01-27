PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tyler Robertson recorded 13 points and 10 rebounds to carry Portland to a 64-56 win over Pacific on Thursday night.
Moses Wood had 19 points for Portland (11-9, 2-3 West Coast Conference). Chris Austin added 15 points. Chika Nduka had 10 points.
Alphonso Anderson had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers (5-13, 0-4), who have now lost seven straight games. Nick Blake added 14 points. Pierre Crockrell II had 11 points.
Luke Avdalovic, the Tigers' leading scorer entering the matchup at 12 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).
