PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tyler Robertson recorded a triple-double with 31 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to lead Portland to an 86-76 win over Loyola Marymount on Saturday night.
The 31 points were a career high for Robertson.
Robertson made all 10 of his free throw attempts.
Kristian Sjolund had 15 points, seven rebounds and five blocks for Portland (13-12, 4-6 West Coast Conference). Moses Wood added 15 points.
Eli Scott had 23 points for the Lions (9-14, 2-9), who have now lost seven straight games. Cam Shelton added 15 points. Alex Merkviladze had 13 points.
Loyola Marymount defeated Portland 70-58 on Jan. 17.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.