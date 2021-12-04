PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Terry Roberts scored 17 points with four steals and four assists as Bradley routed Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 80-55 on Saturday.
Jayson Kent had 13 points for Bradley (4-5), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Ja'Shon Henry added 11 points and Rienk Mast had 9 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
Ray'Sean Taylor had 22 points and six rebounds for the Cougars (3-6). He also had seven turnovers but only one assist. Shaun Doss Jr. added 14 points and seven rebounds.
