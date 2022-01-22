ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Roberts came off the bench to score 18 points to lead Stony Brook to an 86-75 win over Albany on Saturday night.
Jahlil Jenkins had 16 points for Stony Brook (12-6, 4-1 America East Conference). Tykei Greene added 14 points and eight rebounds. Frankie Policelli had 12 points.
Jamel Horton had 18 points for the Great Danes (7-11, 3-3). Matt Cerruti added 15 points. Chuck Champion had 11 points.
