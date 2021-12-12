NIAGARA, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Roberts had 17 points to lead six Niagara players in double figures as the Purple Eagles routed Division III Buffalo State 112-52 on Sunday.
Marcus Hammond added 14 points for the Purple Eagles. Rob Brown III chipped in 13, Nicholas Kratholm and Julian Mackey each had 12. Touba Traore scored 10.
It was the largest margin of victory in the D-I era for the Purple Eagles. Niagara last defeated a team by 60 or more points in the 1914-15 season, 78-11 over Canisius.
Niagara (4-6) posted a season-high 33 assists.
Sheldon Adams had 18 points for the Bengals. Robert Richards added six rebounds. Jeremiah Miller had eight rebounds.
