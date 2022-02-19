STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Roberts had 27 points and Tykei Greene added a double-double as Stony Brook topped Hartford 88-82 on Saturday.
Roberts hit 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range for the Seawolves (16-11, 8-6 America East Conference). Greene finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Tyler Stephenson-Moore added 17 points.
Hartford scored 52 points in the second half, a season high for the team.
Austin Williams had 27 points and six assists to lead the Hawks (8-17, 6-7). David Shriver added 16 points. Moses Flowers had 14 points and five steals.
