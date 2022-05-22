CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Daniel Rios scored on a tap-in in the 85th minute to send Charlotte FC to a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday.
Vancouver (3-7-2) grabbed a 1-0 lead just two minutes into the match when Tosaint Ricketts took advantage of a Christian Fuchs miscue in the box to find the back of the net.
Charlotte (5-7-1) answered in the 8th minute when Andre Shinyashiki snuck a header past Vancouver's Max Anchor, who was an emergency starter because of injuries. Cristian Ortiz had an assist on Rios' match-winner.
Charlotte outshot the Whitecaps 10-6 but Vancouver had a 4-3 edge in shots on goal.
Kristijan Kahlina made three saves for Charlotte.
