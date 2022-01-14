LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Jacob Rigoni registered 17 points as Quinnipiac beat Rider 77-70 in overtime on Friday night.
The score was tied at 68 with 2:24 remaining in overtime before Quinnipiac put the game away with a 9-2 run.
Matt Balanc also had 17 points for the Bobcats.
Allen Powell had 17 points for the Broncs (5-9, 1-3). Mervin James added 17 points and eight rebounds. Dimencio Vaughn had 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
