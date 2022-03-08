ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jacob Rigoni had a season-high 26 points and Dezi Jones just missed a triple-double as Quinnipiac romped to a 77-52 victory over Marist in the first round of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament on Tuesday night.
Jones finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-seeded Bobcats (13-16). Matt Balanc had 18 points, while Kevin Marfo grabbed nine rebounds.
Quinnipiac posted a season-high 17 3-pointers.
Ricardo Wright had 14 points for the sixth-seeded Red Foxes (14-16). Jordan Jones added 12 points and Raheim Sullivan scored 10.
Quinnipiac advances to play No. 3 seed Siena in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
