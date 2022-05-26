SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — An international rights group said Thursday that Bulgarian authorities are attacking Afghan and other asylum-seekers, using police dogs and other violence to illegally push them back over the border into Turkey.
Human Rights Watch said that the migrants reported being beaten, robbed and stripped.
“Bulgarian authorities are brutally and summarily pushing back migrants and asylum-seekers across the land border with Turkey,” said Michelle Randhawa, refugee and migrant rights officer at HRW.
“The European Union should ensure that Bulgaria immediately stops the illegal and dehumanizing pushbacks at its borders and allows asylum-seekers access to fair asylum procedures.”
Bulgaria’s government didn’t immediately respond to HRW’s report. But officials have previously denied mistreating migrants.
HRW said it interviewed 15 Afghans between November and April who told the organization that they were “victims of 19 pushbacks by Bulgarian authorities from Bulgaria to Turkey.”
In November, Bulgaria's Defense Ministry said it was deploying troops and army vehicles along its southern border with Turkey to help border police deal with a growing number of migrants trying to enter the country.
The Balkan country of 7 million is located on a major route for migrants from the Middle East and Afghanistan to Europe. Only a small number of them plan to stay in the EU's poorest member, using Bulgaria instead as a transit corridor on their way westward.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.