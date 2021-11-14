MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins acquired right-hander Louis Head from the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday for either a player to be named later or cash.
Head made 27 appearances for the Rays this past season, two of them starts. He was 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA in 35 innings, striking out 32, allowing 21 hits and walking nine. Opponents batted .175 against Head, who hadn’t made any appearances in the majors before 2021.
The 31-year-old was drafted in the 18th round by Cleveland in 2012.
The Marlins made room for Head on their 40-man roster by designating outfielder Brian Miller for assignment.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.