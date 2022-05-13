Most transit riders and walk-on ferry passengers will have their fare waived this weekend as the Puget Sound region's ORCA transit fare card system migrates to new software.
Fares won't be collected between 3 a.m. Saturday and 2:59 a.m. Monday, as the system changeover occurs for ORCA — which operates on King County Metro Transit, Sound Transit, Washington State Ferries, Pierce Transit, Community Transit, Everett Transit, Kitsap Transit, King County Water Taxi, Seattle Center Monorail and Seattle Streetcar.
Washington State Ferries customers who walk on or are passengers in a vehicle won't be charged but will still need to show their ORCA card to attendants, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
However, driver fares will be required, with an alternate form of payment taken at the tollbooths.
The new website, myorca.com, launches Monday and will allow customers to instantly add money to their accounts. A new MyORCA app will also be available Monday, for Apple and Android devices.
Current cards will still work, but to add money or passes online, customers will need to create a new account and register their cards. Existing uploads will expire and need to be added back in the new account.
Money can still be added to cards at kiosks, customer service locations and participating retailers.
For more information visit myorca.com.
