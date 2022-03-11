WASHINGTON (AP) — Jacob Gilyard had a career-high 32 points as Richmond defeated VCU 75-64 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference championship on Friday night.
Tyler Burton had 14 points and eight rebounds for Richmond (21-12). Nathan Cayo added 11 points. Andre Gustavson had 10 points.
Vince Williams Jr. had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Rams (21-9). KeShawn Curry added 14 points. Adrian Baldwin Jr. had 12 points and seven assists.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.