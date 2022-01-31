EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Jack Ferguson scored 19 points and Tucker Richardson recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds to carry Colgate to a 72-61 win over Lafayette on Monday night.
Ryan Moffatt added 13 points and Keegan Records had 11 points and five assists for Colgate (9-11, 5-2 Patriot League).
Neal Quinn had 15 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks for the Leopards (5-14, 2-6). Leo O'Boyle added 13 points and Kyle Jenkins had 12 points.
___
___
