NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Will Richard and Ben Sheppard scored 18 points apiece as Belmont won its eighth consecutive game, defeating Tennessee Tech 92-77 on Thursday night. JaCobi Wood added 13 points, Luke Smith scored 11 and Tate Pierson had 10 for the Bruins.
Daniel Ramsey had 18 points for the Golden Eagles (3-11, 0-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Kenny White Jr. added 14 points and three blocks. Mamoudou Diarra had 12 points.
Jr. Clay had only 3 points. The Golden Eagles' leading scorer coming into the contest at 12 points per game, he shot 0 of 4 from 3-point range.
