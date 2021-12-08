WASHINGTON (AP) — Kaiden Rice had a career-high 34 points as Georgetown easily defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 100-71 on Wednesday night.
Rice shot 11 for 14 from the floor, including 10 of 12 on 3-pointers.
Ryan Mutombo had 15 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Georgetown (4-4), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Dante Harris added 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Aminu Mohammed had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
L.J. Owens had 17 points for the Retrievers (5-4). Darnell Rogers added 11 points. Keondre Kennedy had six rebounds.
