ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Right-hander Nick Tropeano has agreed on a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers, a deal the team said Wednesday includes an invitation to major league spring training.
Tropeano has seen big league action in seven of the last eight seasons. The 31-year-old pitcher was 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA over five relief appearances with San Francisco and the New York Mets last year.
He a 14-14 career record with a 4.22 ERA over 54 big league games (39 starts) with Houston (2014), the Los Angeles Angels (2015-16, 2018-19), Pittsburgh (2020), San Francisco and the Mets.
The Rangers also agreed to terms on minor league contracts with five additional players, who will be in their minor league camp: infielder Trey Hair, right-handed pitcher Jesus Linarez, left-handed pitcher Sal Mendez, catcher Jordan Procyshen and third baseman Josh Sale.
