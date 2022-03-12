BALTIMORE (AP) — Free agent pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Baltimore Orioles finalized a $7 million, one-year contract on Saturday night.
Lyles went 10-13 with a 5.15 ERA for the Texas Rangers last season. The right-hander joins a Baltimore staff that posted a 5.84 ERA last year, by far the worst in the major leagues.
The 31-year-old Lyles is entering his 12th big league season. He spent three years with the Houston Astros to begin his career, then pitched for Colorado, San Diego, Milwaukee and Pittsburgh before spending the past two seasons with the Rangers.
Lyles set career highs in starts (30) and innings (180) last season.
The deal is worth $5.5 million in 2022, plus a $500,000 signing bonus. It includes an $11 million team option for 2023 or a $1 million buyout.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.