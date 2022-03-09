NEW YORK (AP) — Jared Rhoden posted 17 points as Seton Hall slipped past Georgetown 57-53 in Big East Conference tournament first-round action on Wednesday night.
Myles Cale had 14 points for the sixth-seeded Pirates (21-9). Alexis Yetna added 11 rebounds, while Ike Obiagu blocked seven shots.
Aminu Mohammed had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the 11th-seeded Hoyas (6-25). Donald Carey and Collin Holloway both scored 11.
Seton Hall advances to play No. 3 seed Connecticut in Thursday's quarterfinals.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.