KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Makhi Mitchell registered 19 points as Rhode Island defeated American International 70-55 on Sunday.
Ishmael El-Amin had 14 points for Rhode Island (9-3), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Malik Martin added 9 points and 11 rebounds.
Frankyn Batista had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Carlos Hubb added 13 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
