WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Shavar Reynolds Jr. posted 17 points and six assists as Monmouth edged past Rider 60-58 on Friday night.
Reynolds made one of two free throws with 7 seconds remaining and Monmouth held on to win when Dwight Murray Jr. missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Walker Miller had 15 points for Monmouth (17-9, 9-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). George Papas added 11 points. Myles Foster had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Mervin James had 17 points for the Broncs (10-15, 6-9). Murray added 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Dimencio Vaughn had 10 rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.