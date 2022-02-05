PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Erik Reynolds II had a season-high 23 points as Saint Joseph's narrowly defeated Fordham 72-69 on Saturday.
Darius Quisenberry missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for a chance to tie it for the Rams
Ejike Obinna had 15 points for Saint Joseph's (10-11, 4-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jordan Hall added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Cameron Brown had 12 points and six rebounds.
Quisenberry, who missed 15 of 23-shot attempts, had 19 points for the Rams (10-11, 3-6), Kyle Rose scored 15 points and Chuba Ohams 12.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.